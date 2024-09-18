Keeping pilgrim city clean & tidy is everyone’s responsibility: MLA

Tirupati: Keeping the famous pilgrim city clean and tidy is everyone’s responsibility, said city MLA Arani Srinivasulu flagging off a rally to mark the commencement of the fortnight long Swachhata Hi Seva programme here on Tuesday.

Like personal hygiene and cleanliness, keeping the neighbourhood clean is also essential to avoid diseases and promote a healthy society, he said seeking the people of pilgrim city to involve themselves in improving the cleanliness in their neighbourhood.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a foresight introduced Swachh Bharat, he said the nationwide programme resulted in boosting up the efforts to ensure cleanliness.

In the State, following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan were giving importance to cleanliness. The MLA said people should not only keep their homes clean, but they should also ensure that schools, offices and institutions are kept clean and tidy.

MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam said it is not the responsibility of government and municipality alone but everyone should be involved in keeping the city clean and on their own should take up clearing filth and waste in their surroundings.

Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya giving details of the programme to be conducted by the corporation in the city said focus will be laid on clearing waste and debris at open places and creating awareness through meetings emphasising on cleanliness.

A drawing competition on waste art and wall art will be conducted for students, she said and urged the people to avoid dumping waste in open areas, roadside and drains. As part of the 15-day programme, health checkup to sanitary workers working in the corporation will be organised and free medicines will be provided.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, Mahila University VC Prof Uma, Registrar Rajini, ASP Ravi Manoharachari, DM&HO Dr Srihari, Setwin CEO Murali Krishna, tourism regional director Ramana Prasad, ME Chandrashekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, revenue officer Sethu Madhav, KL Varma and Chittibabu were present