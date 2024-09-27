KMF representatives meet TTD EO

Tirupati: The representatives of Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which supplies Nandini ghee to TTD, on Thursday met TTD EO J Syamala Rao. Their visit assumed importance at a time when using of adulterated ghee in making Srivari Laddu prasadam has hit headlines recently.

The KMF representatives briefed the EO through a Power Point Presentation on Nandini Dairy products at the latter’s office in TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati.

TTD JEO Gauthami, KMF MD MK Jagadish, Directors Raghunandan, Rajasekhar Murthy and Manjunath participated in this meeting.