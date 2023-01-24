Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam organised at Padmavati temple on Tuesday ahead of Rathasaptami

Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam was organized on Tuesday in honor of Rathasaptami on January 28 at Sri Padmavathi Temple in Tiruchanur. In the morning, the temple officials performed Sahasranamarchana and cleansed the premises of the temple, walls, roof, worship materials, etc with water.



After that, Namakopu, Srichurnam, and holy water mixed with various spices were spread throughout the temple. Due to this, Kalyanotsavaram and Oonjalseva were cancelled on Tuesday.



Srinivasulu, a devotee from Hyderabad donated eight curtains to the temple. Temple Deputy EO Lokanatham, AEO Prabhakar Reddy, Superintendent Madhu, and others participated in this program.