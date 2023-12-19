  • Menu
Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam at Tirumala today

Ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi fete, TTD is organising the traditional temple cleansing fete ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ at Srivari temple on Tuesday (December 19)

Tirumala: Ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi fete, TTD is organising the traditional temple cleansing fete ‘Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam’ at Srivari temple on Tuesday (December 19). Usually this ritual will be held before Ugadi festival, Anivara Asthanam, annual Brahmotsavam and Vaikunta Ekadasi in a year. This cleansing fete takes place between 6 am and 10 am.

The darshan commences from 10.30 am onwards. In view of the fete TTD has cancelled Asta dala padmaradhana Seva on the day.

