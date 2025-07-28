Krishna waters to be brought to Balaji reservoir

Tirupati: The drinking and industrial water needs of Tirupati and Tirumala will be given priority by the NDA government, said Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu.

Speaking to the media at Tirumala on Sunday, he said that the State government was working to bring Krishna waters from Srisailam to the Balaji Reservoir. This, he said, will ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to pilgrims visiting the hill shrine.

”Through the Handri-Neeva project, we have already released 3,850 cusecs of Krishna water into the Adivipalli Reservoir. In the future, these waters will flow through the Neeva canal to meet Tirupati’s growing drinking and industrial requirements,” the Minister said. He noted that for the first time in 25 years, Krishna waters were released from Srisailam in the month of July – a milestone that reflects the coalition government’s commitment to efficient water management and long-term planning. Reflecting on last year’s abundance, the Minister said, “By Lord Venkateswara’s grace, reservoirs across Rayalaseema were full, and people lived with happiness and contentment.”

Ramanaidu also said that the coalition government was not only focusing on development but also working to preserve the spiritual purity and sacred traditions of Tirumala. Every step was being taken to ensure that the lakhs of devotees who come for darshan receive proper facilities including Annadanam and other arrangements.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, accompanied by his family, reached Tirumala by walking up the Alipiri footpath route. “Since the coalition government came to power, people themselves are witnessing the return of Tirumala’s former grandeur and sanctity,” he remarked.

The Minister also prayed for the speedy completion of the Amaravati and Polavaram projects, for the creation of lakhs of jobs for youth, and for overall prosperity of the State. After his temple visit, the Minister was presented Srivari prasadams by Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary. BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas also joined the pilgrimage and darshan.