Krishnapatnam Port receives Apex Platinum award

Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) received ‘Platinum Award’ under Apex India Green Leaf Award 2023 for Environment Excellence category in Port& Horbours sector. AKPL Vice-President (Environment) Dr Jyothi Gajapathi received the award at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking the occasion, she said that AKPL has received this award for its dedication in implementing eco-friendly practices by prioritising sustainability in its operations.

AKPL CEO GJ Rao said the port has not only minimised environmental impact, but also demonstrated corporate leadership and social responsibility. "Our actions align with our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future for our planet," he said.