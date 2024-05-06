Live
- OI bases shifting to lower bands
- BJP And Trinamool Congress Clash Over Alleged Video In Sandeshkhali Incident
- India Criticizes Nepal's Unilateral Actions Over Disputed Territories
- Ruling, Oppn parties neglected irrigation projects: Sathyanna
- Kadapa dist records 84.05% registration for postal ballot voting
- Nifty forms Gravestone Doji candle
- Rs 68,417-cr fall in mcap at top-6 firms
- Rains to lash Telugu states for next two days
- Meeting the rising demand: Bachelor of data science graduates in job market
- Sleep loss most prevalent among popular teenagers in school: Study
Just In
Krishnapatnam Port receives Apex Platinum award
Highlights
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) received ‘Platinum Award’ under Apex India Green Leaf Award 2023 for Environment Excellence category...
Nellore: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) received ‘Platinum Award’ under Apex India Green Leaf Award 2023 for Environment Excellence category in Port& Horbours sector. AKPL Vice-President (Environment) Dr Jyothi Gajapathi received the award at a function held in New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking the occasion, she said that AKPL has received this award for its dedication in implementing eco-friendly practices by prioritising sustainability in its operations.
AKPL CEO GJ Rao said the port has not only minimised environmental impact, but also demonstrated corporate leadership and social responsibility. "Our actions align with our shared vision of creating a more sustainable future for our planet," he said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS