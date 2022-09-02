Kuppam developed in YSRCP period only: MLC Bharath

Tirupati: YSRCP leader and MLC Krishna Raghava Jayendra Bharath reiterated that the people of entire Kupam, the home turf of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, have turned in favour of YSRCP and added that the only thing is Naidu yet to realise about this development.

MLC Bharath conducted a press conference here on the comments of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh during his visit to Chittoor on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Bharath said the TDP leaders were making baseless allegations on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy out of fear and slinging mud on YSRCP in order to get political mileage.

Refuting the allegations of vandalising the Anna Canteen and tearing of TDP banners in Kuppam on Monday night, the MLC said it was only an attempt of TDP leaders to defame the YSRCP and Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy in the Chittoor district.

Commenting on the development of Kuppam in the TDP rule, he slammed Chandrababu Naidu claims of providing employment to the 25, 000 unemployed youth during his stint and added the reality was youth have been migrated to Bengaluru in search of green pastures.

Replying to illegal mining by the ruling party leaders in Kuppam area, he said more than 17 mines were leased out in the earlier government period and only two mines were leased out in the YSRCP government.

The MLC said Kuppam area did not witnessed any development in 14-year rule of TDP and the real development such as upgrading as Municipality and also developing it as revenue division was witnessed during YSRCP tenure.

Chittoor MP Reddeppa said the Anna Canteen in Kuppam was damaged due to felling of a huge tree near it on last Monday night due to heavy rain and which was attributed to YSRCP by the TDP leaders as part of their vindictive politics.

"We are never against serving food at free of cost because it will solve the starvation of many poor," he stated.

ZP chairperson Srinivasulu, YSRCP state secretary Krishna Murthy, Kuppam Municipal Chairman Sudheer and party leader MRC Reddy were present.