Kuppam first in state to adopt Net Zero-fuel waste collection system

Tirupati: A CNG-powered refuse compactor vehicle and 20 electric autos were launched in Kuppam, making it the first municipality in the State to adopt a Net Zero-fuel waste collection system.

The initiative, steered by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and implemented by the Kuppam Area Development Authority (KADA), forms part of the ‘Swarna Kuppam – Swachha Kuppam’ vision to turn the constituency into a model of circular economy by 2029. As his home turf, Kuppam has been the testing ground for several of Naidu’s developmental initiatives, with the latest eco-friendly project adding momentum to that drive.

Until now, the municipality relied on 14 diesel tractors, each carrying about 1 to 1.5 tonnes of waste per trip. The new compactor, running on compressed natural gas, can transport 12 tonnes of waste in a single journey, sharply reducing the number of trips needed, cutting fuel use, and lowering emissions while improving efficiency.

To strengthen the effort, 20 electric autos have been pressed into service for door-to-door collection in narrow residential lanes where bigger vehicles cannot enter. Compact yet effective, these e-autos run entirely on electricity and are fitted with audio systems to alert residents and spread awareness about segregating waste into designated coloured bins.

Officials said the adoption of eco-conscious vehicles is only one part of the wider plan. Work is underway to set up a waste-to-CBG production facility, which will convert organic waste into biogas and organic fertilisers. The move is expected to reduce landfill dependence and create new income avenues.

KADA project director Vikas Marmat noted that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kuppam is being transformed into a Net Zero constituency where sustainability is embedded in everyday life.

He said every village would eventually be equipped to convert waste into wealth through phased execution. To encourage participation, memorandums of understanding have been signed with the Academy of Gandhian Studies to run awareness campaigns on waste segregation, reduced plastic usage, and sustainable practices.

Residents are being urged to join the mission by taking pledges for waste reduction and water conservation. With its Net Zero-fuel fleet, Kuppam has set a benchmark for other municipalities in the State, officials added, aligning itself with India’s larger climate commitments and reinforcing the Swarna Kuppam Vision 2029.