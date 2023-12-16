Kurnool: Advocates to continue relay hunger strike till Dec 29

Kurnool : As the government did not the heed to their demand of cancellation of Land Titling Act (GO No 512), the advocates have decided to continue the relay hunger till December 29.

It should be noted here that with this demand, the advocates of all courts across two districts of Kurnool and Nandyal have launched protests and boycotting court activities from December 4 to 15. The protests turned into relay hunger strike.

The advocates of Kurnool District Bar Association staged relay hunger strike at Dharna Chowk (Sri Krishna Deva Raya Circle) here on Friday. Senior advocate and journalist Baddal Lakshmi Narayana said that the State government with ill intention is transferring the laws of judiciary department to revenue department. GO No 512 Land Titling Act is purely a civil one and it should to be dealt by the judiciary department not by the revenue department.

‘Till the GO was brought by the government, all land related cases were dealt in the courts. If the powers are transferred to revenue department, then there is a great threat to common people, who are facing land related issues.’ Lakshmi Narayana alleged that political leaders and other influential persons could easily manage the departmental people to tamper the records and get the lands on their names. He further stated, “If the land related cases are dealt in the courts, then there will be no scope to do such manipulations by the political leaders and influential persons. There would be every chance to the common people to get justice from the courts.”

The senior advocate also pointed out that if civil cases are transferred to revenue department, then most of the advocates would lose livelihood. There is even threat to the recruitment of judge posts, he added. He urged the government to think about the disadvantages of GO No 512 and cancel the Land Titling Act immediately. If the government do not respond to the demands of the advocates, then they will be forced to intensify protest and go on indefinite strike, Lakshmi Narayana warned.