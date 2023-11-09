Kurnool: Centre gave Rs 300 crore to develop Kurnool IIITDM says Union Minister Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan

Kurnool : Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan said the Indian Institute of Information and Technology, Design and Management (IIITDM) at Kurnool has been set up in an extent of 151 acres at a cost of Rs 300 crores. The Central government has sanctioned the amount for its development, he said said after visiting Kurnool on Wednesday. He was accompanied by BJP State president Purandeshwari and ex-Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh.

The Minister of State said the Central government has sanctioned more than Rs 300 crore for the institute and almost all necessary facilities have been provided. Very recently, 5G Use Case laboratory was also sanctioned to Kurnool. He said the Central government is extending necessary support for its development.

He later enquired about the progress of the Institution with Institute Director Prof Somayajulu. He also inspected classrooms, laboratories and other facilities being provided to the students.

BJP State chief Purandeswari said the quality of researches at IIITDM Kurnool were far more better than other IIITs. She said the Central government has provided necessary infrastructure to the institute, but the State government has failed to construct proper approach roads. It has also failed to construct compound wall. She said that there is no proper drinking water facility, lighting facility is also very poor. She said it is the minimum responsibility of the State government to provide basis facilities. IIITDM Director Prof Somayajulu brought to the notice of the Union Minister about the huge problem they have been facing from low telecommunication signalling. Responding to the Professor, the Union Minister assured that they will resolve the problem at the earliest. He also urged the State government to provide proper lightning facilities along the roadside from the institute to the main road. The High-Power Cable wire also need to be removed, pointed out Minister Chauhan.

Later Central Minister Chauhan, party State president Purandeswari, ex-Rajya Sabha Member TG Venkatesh and Harish Babu besides other party leaders visited Rupala Sangameshwara Swamy at Jagannath Gattu.