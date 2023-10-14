Kurnool: Keep valuables in bank lockers before going out of station says SP G Krishna Kanth

Kurnool : Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth on Friday appealed to people, who were leaving to their native places to celebrate Dasara festival, to keep their valuables in house in bank lockers to prevent them from thefts.

In a media release, the SP said those who were leaving to their native place after locking their houses without giving any information to police, will give a scope to burglars to gain entry and decamp with valuables and cash.

To protect their houses from being burgled, the SP made an appeal to all the people of Kurnool district to inform the police personnel at the nearest police station besides to their neighbours.

The SP called upon all sections of people to preserve their valuables such as gold, silver and cash besides documents in bank lockers. If anyone don’t have the facility of lockers, he suggested them to their valuables with relatives and trustworthy persons or take with them. This will save them from losing their valuables.

He also suggested the people, prior to leaving to their native, to inform the police personnel at the nearest police station so that they would keep an hawkeye besides intensifying night rounds. The SP also said to install closed circuit cameras in their houses and keep them functioning till their return.

The colony people and the people residing in apartments are told to be alert and keep an eye on the suspicious people roaming in their areas. The SP said do not allow new persons, who come to their houses as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and gas stove repairing. The people are told to keep their vehicles locked inside their house premises.

If needed, he suggested to lock the wheels with chains. Keep one or two lights on in their houses. He also suggested the people to inform the police about the suspicious persons after calling 100 or approaching the police station. The people are urged to co-operate with the police personnel in this festive season.