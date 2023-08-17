Kurnool Mayor’s name missing from voter list

Kurnool: Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation BY Ramaiah expressed surprise and anguish over missing of his name in the voter list. Demanding to take stern action on the persons responsible for this, Ramaiah brought the issue to the notice of district Collector G Srujana. He gave a written complaint to the Collector on Wednesday after meeting her at the camp office. Later speaking to the media here, Mayor Ramaiah said that two days ago, he wanted to check his name in the voter list after giving the details to the staff in his camp office. ‘After checking the details, the admin informed that my name is missing and deleted from the voter list,’ he said, adding that he was taken aback.

Mayor Ramaiah said that he is the first citizen and elected person as a Mayor. “I was first elected as ward councillor in 2001 and presently discharging responsibilities as a Mayor. When the name of the first citizen is missing from the voter list, one can imagine what would be the situation of common voters,” he questioned.

Ramaiah stated the issue needs to be thoroughly investigated to know who did the mistake. Either any of the officials mistakenly did this, or others apart from the government servants might have done this, indirectly pointing out Opposition TDP, he said.

He explained that if anyone wants to remove or delete voter’s name from the voters list, they should give a written complaint to the authorities concerned. Showing his voter card and Aadhar card to the media, he said that he is a native of Kurnool and how could his was missing in the voter list.

The Mayor said that a written complaint was given to Collector G Srujana, who assured a thorough investigation. After the facts come to fore, stern action will be initiated against the person responsible. Ramaiah has urged the Collector to enroll his name in the voter list.