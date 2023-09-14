Kurnool: Speed up housing works, says District Collector G Srijana

Kurnool : District Collector Dr G Srijana on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to complete the house constructions at the earliest.

The collector held a teleconference with mandal special officers and MPDOs from mini-conference hall on Wednesday on housing, resurvey and NREGS works.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said that the officials should see that the houses need to be completed at the earliest. She added poor progress was observed at Kodukur, Adoni and Veldurrhy mandals. She instructed the MPDOs and AEs to speed up the constructions and warned of initiating stringent action on the officials if they do not achieve progress.

Regarding resurvey, she said stone plantation work was going on at a snail’s pace at Kodumur, Orvakal and Veldurthy manndals and instructed the tahsildars to complete the works by September 15.

The collector also said that revision of voters list should be completed at the earliest. Joint collector Narapureddy Mourya, Housing Project Director Siddalinga Murthy, Panchyat Raj SE Subramanyam, DWMA Project Director Amarnath Reddy and others participated.