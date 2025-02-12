Laddu Preparation: No evidence of TTD using adulterated ghee says Bhumana

Tirupati: Asserting that adulterated ghee was not used by TTD for laddu prasadam making at Tirumala temple, senior YSRCP leader and former TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the SIT remand report filed in Tirupati court also didn’t state supply of ghee containing animal fat or TTD using adulterated ghee in laddu making.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Karunakar Reddy said the SIT in the remand report submitted to the court at the time of producing the four arrested in the adulteration case gave a detailed account stating that the three companies Bole Baba, A R Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy committed fraud in supply of ghee to TTD.

But no animal fat or pig fat was detected in the ghee. But the yellow media didn’t stop the false propaganda by distorting the SIT report to throw mud on YSRCP.

Karunakar Reddy said it was the YSRCP government which saw the TTD strengthen its laboratory spending to Rs 8 crore to procure the latest equipment for checking the ghee quality to ensure only pure ghee was used for prasadam making.

During the YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024, 19 ghee tankers were returned after finding adulteration during the test in the laboratory. While in the TDP rule (2014-19) 15 ghee tankers were returned for want of quality.

Karunakar Reddy said the TTD never allowed inferior quality or adulterated ghee. Particularly during the YSRCP rule, not only the quality testing capability but also ghee storage capacity was increased by spending Rs 46 crore as per experts’ advice.

He said affirming that the YSRCP government was keen and committed to uphold the sanctity of Tirumala and also respecting the sentiment of the Hindus.

He further said at least now, after the SIT remand report, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, TDP leaders and yellow media should stop spreading lies on the TTD ghee issue..

It may be noted here that 4 persons were arrested by the SIT on Sunday and they were produced in the court on Monday.

The arrested include Vipin Jain, Pomil Jain, Apurva Vinay Kanth Chawda and A R Dairy M D Raju Raja Sekaran.