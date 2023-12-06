Leaders make a beeline to the rain-affected areas in Tirupati

Tirupati: Leaders of various political parties and officials visited the rain-affected areas of Pulavanigunta, Gollavanigunta and other areas in the city on Tuesday.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Municipal Corporation Commissioner D Haritha, urban tahsildar Venkataramana and others visited the worst-affected areas. Bhumana said that keeping in view the past experiences, the official machinery has taken all steps to ensure no problems were caused for the denizens due to heavy rains.Anticipating the rainy season they have taken up the removal of silt in the drains, modernisation of drains and built some new drains to avoid water-logging.

With all these barring extremely low-lying areas, other areas have escaped from water logging to a large extent. People in the badly-affected areas were shifted to rehabilitation centres and they were being provided food and other essentials.

Karunakar Reddy spoke to the residents of Pulavanigunta and Gollavanigunta and asked them to bring to his notice the problems of any being faced by them. Bhumana directed the Commissioner and urban tahsildar to ensure no water-logging in any colonies. BJP State secretary S Munisubramanyam, spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and others also visited Pulavanigunta, Gollavanigunta, Chennareddy colony and some other areas. After interacting with the people there, Muni Subramanyam told the media the people of these areas have been facing problems always during the rainy season due to the flooding of water there.

One house was completely damaged in Chennareddy colony. He demanded foolproof measures to avoid rainwater from entering in these areas and compensation should be paid to the victims.

Bhanu and Srinivas said that the people were not having any sleep as they have fear about the floodwater. BJP Rayalaseema committee member Dr D Sreehari Rao felt the immediate need of constructing drains in these areas. Tirupati Assembly convenor K Ajay Kumar demanded supply of food and drinking water to the people of rain affected areas.

CPM leaders also visited Gollavanigunta, Uppangi Harijanawada, Auto nagar, Karakambadi road, Venkat Reddy colony and other areas and enquired about the problems of the people there. CPM city secretary T Subramanyam, other leaders K Venu and P Bujji said about 70 families in Uppangi Harijanawada have spent a sleepless night due to heavy rains.

As drain water mixed up with drinking water the people are deprived of even drinking water. As underground drain water entered into the houses, people have been facing severe hardships with the foul smell.

They demanded 25 kg of rice to each affected family along with other essential items and Rs 10,000 cash immediately. Meanwhile, cyclone special officer and Principal Secretary J Syamala Rao and Tirupati RDO Nishanth Kumar also visited the rehabilitation centres at Parvathipuram in Autonagar and enquired the people about the amenities being provided there and their problems. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy earlier briefed the special officer about the situation in the district.