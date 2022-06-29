Leaders vow to make Jagan CM again

Tirupati: YSRCP leaders affirmed that the development of state is possible only under Jagan Mohan Reddy's dynamic leadership and urged the party activists to work with renewed vigour to strengthen the party to make it invincible. YSRCP Tirupati district plenary meeting was held at Taraka Rama Stadium here on Tuesday. Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, who is district in-charge, MP M Gurumoorthy, MLAs Bhumana Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Chandragiri), Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri), Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), Varaprasad (Guduru), Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah (Sullurpeta) attended it. The sprawling stadium was tastefully decorated. The roads leading to the venue was decorated with welcome arches, flexis of Chief Minister and festoons giving a festive look. Addressing the gathering, Narayana Swamy heaped abuses on Chandrababu Naidu and Ayyanna Patrudu and called them as demons. Ridiculing Naidu for his recent remark that Corona would not have entered the state if he is in power, he said that people are not taking him seriously and his TDP is sure to be wiped out in 2024 elections.

Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy described the party workers as oxygen to the success of government and wanted them to take welfare schemes to the doorstep of people to pave the way for the party to come out with flying colors in next election. Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the 3,648 kilometres Padayatra helped Jagan Mohan Reddy to know the sufferings of people inspiring him to frame Navaratnalu and many more welfare schemes covering all sections of people. Party district president Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was striving to fulfill his late father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy's ambitions and realising his dream of Swarnandhra Pradesh. No state in the country implementing such a huge number of welfare schemes and vowed that the party would win all MP and MLA seats in the district.

Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the Atmakur byelection result proved that Jagan Mohan Reddy popularity remaining intact. Plenary Observer for Tirupati district Anam Vijayakumar Reddy, Sullurpet MLA Sanjeevaiah, Guduru MLA Varaprasad, Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy and Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha, who spoke, listed out the development works and beneficiary schemes in the last three years in the state.

YSRCP leaders Palagiri Prathapa Reddy, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, MPP Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and others were present.