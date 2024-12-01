Live
Just In
Locals in Tirupati to get free Tirumala darshan from December 3
In a significant move to engage with the local community, the TTD has announced that residents of Tirupati will have the opportunity to receive Tirumala darshan. This initiative, set to commence on December 3, will take place on the first Tuesday of every month.
To facilitate this special darshan, free tokens will be distributed on December 2 at two designated locations: the Mahathi Auditorium in Tirupati and the Community Hall in Balaji Nagar, Tirumala. A total of 2,500 tokens will be available at the Mahathi Auditorium, while 500 tokens will be issued at the Balaji Nagar Community Hall. Distribution will occur between 3 am and 5 am, with tokens allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
Residents wishing to secure a token must present their original Aadhaar card at the time of issuance. Additionally, those who receive tokens are required to bring their Aadhaar card with them during the darshan. Devotees will be granted access to the footpath hall (Divyadarshan) queue in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex for the darshan experience.
Completing the spiritual experience, each devotee will receive a complimentary laddu after their darshan, mirroring other darshan practices.