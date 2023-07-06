Lokesh flays YSRCP govt for ignoring weavers welfare

Kovur (SPSR Nellore district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday came down heavily on the YSRCP government for totally neglecting the handloom sector.

As part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra, the handloom workers of Paturu village met Lokesh and submitted a representation to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said 60 handloom workers committed suicide during the last four years due to the failure of the YSRCP government to resolve their issues.

He lamented that the State government even failed to pay ex gratia to the families of victims.

Lokesh recalled that former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared weavers’ loans to the tune of Rs 110 crore. He assured the handloom workers that the TDP would construct common sheds for them on returning to power.

Responding to the plea of workers, the TDP leader said pressure would be exerted on the Centre to withdraw 42% GST on handloom sector. He assured that the TDP government would bear the GST in case the Central government refuses to withdraw the tax.

He said 200 units of power would be provided free to weavers. He said that subsidy will be provided on yarn, silk and they will be covered under Chandranna Bima.

The weavers also sought marketing facilities for their products and allocation of Rs 1,000 cr in the State Budget.

Later, Lokesh interacted with traders in Kovur on Wednesday. During the interaction, the traders complained that they were being subjected to undue harassment under the YSRCP rule. The TDP leader told them that steps would be taken to bring down their expenditure in carrying out business and thus ease their burden. Steps will also be taken to see that the tax is reduced on export of rice.