Lord Malayappa rides Pedda Sesha Vahanam

Tirumala: On the first evening of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, Sri Malayappa Swamy, the processional deity of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, took a celestial ride on Pedda Sesha Vahanam and thrilled the devotees who came in thousands to witness the event on Friday evening.

Adi Sesha, the seven-hooded serpent snake god is considered as one of the most powerful carriers and is popularly called the Pedda Sesha Vahanam.

Adi Sesha is the seat on which Lord Sri Maha Vishnu rests in His abode Vaikunta. Tirumala hills the abode of Lord Venkateswara is said to be the manifestation of Adi Sesha.

The idols of Malayappa Swamy flanked on either side by His two consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi mounted atop the golden Pedda Sesha Vahanam were taken for a celestial ride along the four mada streets to bless the devotees.

TTD officials, devotees were present.