Lunar eclipse: Srivari temple to be closed for 11 hrs tomorrow

Tadepalli (Guntur dist): Ministers Meruga Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, Govt Whip Janga Krishnamurthy and MLC Lella Appi Reddy recalling the Praja Sankalpa Yatra undertaken by YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy five years back, said here on Sunday that Jagan went around the State to hear the problems of people and gave assurances to people that he would solve them after getting elected to power.

The senior YSRCP leaders addressing the media at the State party headquarters here, alleged that former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan were hell bent to create anarchy in the State. Both the leaders should learn from Jagan Mohan Reddy on how to learn the problems of people while in the opposition, they stated.

The YSRCP leaders recalled that Jagan never lost his balance during the Sankalpa Yatra. And after assuming charge as the Chief Minister, he had been striving hard to solve the problems of people.

The YSRCP celebrated the fifth anniversary of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra by garlanding the statue of former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and cutting a cake. On the occasion, the YSRCP leaders felicitated those who participated in the Praja Sankalpa Yatra along with Jagan by presenting shawls and new dresses to them.

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna said that the Praja Sankalpa Yatra was a historical and a courageous event undertaken by Jagan to address the grievances of people across the State. The Yatra has completed 3,648 km in a span of 341 days. The Yatra resulted in a welfare State which created a golden route for the bright future of AP and the future generation.

The Minister likened Jagan Mohan Reddy with Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule and Jagjivan Ram. The Social Welfare Minister said that the administration has reached the doorsteps of the people with transparent policies. Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister Jagan was striving to ensure a great future for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. He pointed out that 95 per cent of the assurances made in the YSRCP manifesto had already been fulfilled.

The Minister alleged that the Opposition parties were trying to instigate people and create anarchy in the State.

Govt Whip Janga Krishnamurthy said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy secured place in the hearts of people and nobody could do anything to him. MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that the people across the State were celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Praja Sankalpa Yatra like a festival.

Unguturu MLA Puppala Srinivasa Rao, party cadre coordinator Putta Pratap Reddy, MLC Dokka Manikyavara Prasad, FiberNet chairman Punuru Gautam Reddy, vice-chairman of Navaratnalu Narayana Murthy, Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and several leaders participated.