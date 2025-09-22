Mahalaya Amavasya draws huge devotee turnout at Kapilatheertham

Tirupati: Tirupati witnessed a surge of devotees at Kapilateertham temple on Sunday as thousands gathered to perform the sacred ‘Pinda Pradanam’ and ‘Pitru Tharpanam’ rituals on Mahalaya Amavasya. The day, marking the culmination of the fortnight-long ‘Pitru Paksham’, drew devotees from across the region seeking blessings for their ancestors.

The heavy influx led to significant congestion near the temple’s main entrance, causing temporary discomfort to both locals and visitors. Reports emerged of confusion around the front portion of the temple, where private individuals were conducting ritual services. Some devotees were seen jostling near the first arch, briefly creating tense moments despite the presence of security personnel.

Tensions reportedly escalated when vehicles carrying VIPs were allowed entry, sparking arguments between security staff and common devotees. Social media buzzed with claims of a stampede and inadequate arrangements at Kapilateertham, though authorities swiftly moved to end the rumours.

TTD clarified that no stampede had occurred. In a statement, TTD stated that the pitru tarpanam rituals outside the temple have traditionally been facilitated by private individuals, and that special queues and additional security measures were arranged for the day. The organisation also warned of strict action against those spreading misinformation linking Tirumala to any such incidents.

Tirupati district SP L Subba Rayudu reinforced the statement, describing the stampede reports as ‘baseless.’ The SP highlighted that anticipating the large crowds, the police had deployed extra personnel, arranged special bandobust, and implemented traffic management to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and devotees. He further cautioned that anyone circulating false information on social media would face legal consequences.

Meanwhile, various other temples in Tirupati also saw a rush of devotees performing rituals in memory of their ancestors, marking a solemn end to the Pitru Paksham period.