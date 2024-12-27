Maharashtra Guv worships Lord Balaji

Tirumala: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan along with his family of-fered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday during VIP Break darshan. TTD officials gave a warm welcome to the Gover-nor and later, priests rendered vedasirvachanam and presented Pra-sadam, Sesha Vastram and Lord’s laminated photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam

Several VIPs including MLAs Gangula Kamalakar and Amarnath Red-dy, table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and others had Lord’s darshan on the same day.