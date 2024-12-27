Live
- Money of Urban Coop Bank depositors will be returned: CM Majhi
- Aus post 311/6 after Konstas debut 60 despite Bumrah’s 3-75
- College polls from next year: CM Majhi
- Dhenkanal has sporting potential: Pradhan
- Bengal down Odisha to make semis for 52nd time
- Cuttack: Man stabs wife to death
- 38 food commodities on govt’s price radar
- CM Majhi releases Lord Jagannath’s calendars
- Pradhan counters Naveen
- Global trade growth more uncertain now than before: FinMin report
Just In
Maharashtra Guv worships Lord Balaji
Highlights
Tirumala: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan along with his family of-fered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday during VIP Break...
Tirumala: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan along with his family of-fered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Thursday during VIP Break darshan. TTD officials gave a warm welcome to the Gover-nor and later, priests rendered vedasirvachanam and presented Pra-sadam, Sesha Vastram and Lord’s laminated photo at Ranganayakula Mandapam
Several VIPs including MLAs Gangula Kamalakar and Amarnath Red-dy, table tennis player Naina Jaiswal and others had Lord’s darshan on the same day.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS