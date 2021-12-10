Make national-level Kabaddi tourney a grand success: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has sought the cooperation of corporation officials to make the 5-day national-level Kabaddi tournament to be held in city from January 5 to 10 a grand success. With the dedicated efforts of MLA, for the first time, the temple city is hosting the national-level Kabaddi competitions under the aegis of Tirupati Municipal Corporation and Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited.

The MLA along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha held a meeting with Physical Education Trainers (PET)s and Physical Directors(PD) at Municipal Office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said the matches will be held in four categories at Indira Maidanam adjacent to TUDA office and mats would be laid for conducting matches for both boys' and girls' teams separately.

He informed that 30 teams from across the country are likely to participate in the competitions and sought the officials to make required arrangements for the members of teams including accommodation and food.

The MLA sought the cooperation of PETs and PDs in conducting mega event a grand success.

The Commissioner informed to the MLA that the Indira Maidanam will be ready for the national-level competitions by 10 days.

Speaking to media on Thursday, MLA Bhumana said the rural games would reflect our great Indian culture, which will be diminishing due to onslaught of video and mobile games.

Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Mayor SK Babu, Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Deputy Engineer Ravindra Reddy, Sanjay Kumar, Gomathi, manager Hasim and organisers Penna Bhaskar were present.