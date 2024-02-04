Making Bharat as Vishwa Guru is possible by TTD only

Tirumala: The three-day Dharmika Sadas, organised by TTD under the aegis of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad, commenced on a grand spiritual note at Astana Mandapam here on Saturday. A total of 25 Peethadhipathis graced the first day of the conclave, who were received by TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy. The Pontiffs who hailed from various mutts across the country, provided their valuable suggestions to TTD for taking forward the Hindu Santana Dharma in a more effective way through a series of Dharmic programmes. Pedda Jeeyar Swamiji and Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji of Tirumala commenced the conclave by lighting the lamp. Pontiffs unanimously advocated that TTD alone can lead the campaign of Hindu Sanatana Dharma and sustain its sanctity for future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said that TTD is ever prepared to glorify Hindu Dharma as per the suggestions of the Peethadhipathis and Hindu religious heads.

In the afternoon session, the Pontiffs advocated that TTD alone shall make Bharat as ‘Vishwa Guru'’ through its wide range of Dharmic programmes.

The conclave on first day concluded with EO AV Dharma Reddy thanking the participation of Pontiffs and for their valuable suggestions. He said, the second day sessions on Sunday will commence from 9 am. By the end of the day the resolutions will be prepared if the session concludes as per schedule or else will be presented on the final day on Monday.