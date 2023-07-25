Manipur unrest is fallout of BJP’s ‘hate politics’, alleges Narayana

Tirupati: The civil war like situation in Manipur is the fallout of the “politics of hate” being pursued by the BJP, alleged CPI national secretary K Narayana here on Monday.

Speaking to the media here, the Communist leader alleged that the saffron party was conspiring to drive out the native Kukis from their rich forest lands only to hand over about 54,000 acres to Adani triggering the present unrest, following the Kuki tribes resisting it, claiming 170 lives, large-scale destruction and fleeing of thousands from their homes.

Slamming the Centre for its apathy in containing the violence still raging in Manipur, he said the recent incident of the sexual assault on the wife and daughter on an army person who took part in Kargil war army man most shameful and such inhuman incidents were not witnessed since Independence.

Ironically, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur on May 28 but did not mention a word on the rape and the murder of the kin of those who resisted the attackers, he said accusing that the BJP was planning to drive out the Kukis from Manipur.

On AP politics, he said it was sad that the TDP and Jana Sena Party were itching to sail with the communal and divisive BJP which was nothing but suicidal while Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy too though posing as opposing the BJP but internally supporting it forgetting that the saffron party was letting own the State with regard to fulfilling the assurances made at the time of the State bifurcation.

Stating that the Communist party opposes such opportunistic alliances, he said his party will not truck with any party that has association with the BJP. Earlier, Narayana inaugurated the CPI office at AB Bardan Nagar under Tiruchanur panchayat office. Party state secretariat member Haranatha Reddy, district secretary Murali, city secretary Viswanath and others were present.