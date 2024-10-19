Live
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
- Women's T20 WC: The last three overs saved our bacon, says Devine on reaching final
Just In
Mass dance programme on Annamayya Sankeerthana on Nov 10
Highlights
Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy unveiled the posters of mass dance programme on Annamayya Sankeerthana, here on Friday. The dance programme will be held on November 10, with the aim of securing a place in the Book of World Records.
The mass dance programme is based on the popular Annamayya Sankeerthana ‘Brahmamokkate Parabrahmamokkate’, in which 2,024 artistes will participate. Vice-Chancellor GSR Krishnamurthy said that ‘Brahmamokkate ….’ is the song that stressed social equality and is the need of the hour. Such dance programmes apart from emphasising social equality will also help to promote our rich culture and heritage.
