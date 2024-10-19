Mass dance programme on Annamayya Sankeerthana on Nov 10

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University (NSU) Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishnamurthy unveiled the posters of mass dance programme on Annamayya Sankeerthana, here on Friday. The dance programme will be held on November 10, with the aim of securing a place in the Book of World Records.

The mass dance programme is based on the popular Annamayya Sankeerthana ‘Brahmamokkate Parabrahmamokkate’, in which 2,024 artistes will participate. Vice-Chancellor GSR Krishnamurthy said that ‘Brahmamokkate ….’ is the song that stressed social equality and is the need of the hour. Such dance programmes apart from emphasising social equality will also help to promote our rich culture and heritage.