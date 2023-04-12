Master plan roads will enhance image of pilgrim city: Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

Tirupati: City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy stated that the image of the pilgrim city will grow manifold once the 13 master plan roads are completed.

These roads will take the development in so far neglected areas in the city to new heights.

Addressing the Municipal Corporation council meeting held at SV University senate hall on Tuesday, he said that the new master plan roads and other areas will be named after various stalwarts.

The MLA has called upon the people to celebrate the forthcoming Tirupati Ganga Jatara in a big way for which the Corporation has allocated Rs 25 lakh.

The municipal council meeting was chaired by Mayor Dr R Sirisha while the resolutions were introduced by the Commissioner D Haritha. They said that the council has approved various works in the city.

The council has approved to take up 80-ft roads from Munireddy arch to MR Palli circle with an outlay of Rs 1.86 crore and from Munireddy arch to Mahila University with Rs 1.72 crore. To replace the motor pumps, starters, cable wires etc., at the Telugu Ganga water pump house an amount of Rs 1.90 crore was allocated.

For CC road from Pentecostal Church on Renigunta main road Rs 1.82 crore, balance road from Pulavanigunta main road Rs 1.64 cr, for CC roads and side canals in 6th ward Rs 1.60 cr, to change the damaged UGD pipeline on Air bypass road near Lakshmipuram circle Rs 1.52 crore among other works were also approved. The Council has given permission for animal care land to catch the stray dogs to get them operated and give anti-rabies vaccine at a cost of Rs 1200 for each dog.

Deputy Mayor B Abhinaya Reddy said that in view of the enormous benefits with master plan roads, more roads will be developed.

Another deputy mayor Mudra Narayana felt the need to bring the proposal to sanction house sites to sanitary workers before the next council meeting.

Standing committee member SK Babu, corporators, secretary Radhika and other officials were present.