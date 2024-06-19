Mayor hails activities of Rayalaseema Rangasthali

Tirupati: Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma temple EO Mamata hailed the activities of Rayalaseema Rangasthali(RR) members during Tuesday celebrations at Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma temple after Jathara.

RR members led by its chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy donned mythological characters of Pancha Pandavulu and Sri Krishna and offered prayers to the Goddess Thathaiah Gunta Gangamma on the occasion of the fourth Tuesday, after the conclusion of the week-long Gangamma Jathara.

The Tuesday prayers to Gangamma have significance. They will conclude on the fifth Tuesday. The women in the city and from surrounding areas offer prayers to the Goddess on this special day. At the temple, the Mayor met the artistes of RR who portrayed mythological characters and praised them for their commitment in spreading and protecting the age-old tradition.

She said the artistes of RR were protecting Telugu culture by offering prayers to the Goddess every Tuesday. Temple officials and RR members were present.