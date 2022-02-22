MCT committed to provide amenities to people: Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Tirupati: City Mayor Dr R Sirisha asserted that providing good facilities to citizens coupled with beautification of the city is top priority of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT). The Mayor on Monday visited the Green Park apartments area in 12th division at the request of residents of apartments where 200 families are residing. The residents poured out their woes before the Mayor including narrow roads, frequent overflowing of drains as those were set up some 25 years back, at the time of apartment construction.

After inspecting the problems along with corporator SK Babu, she assured them to construct a new Underground Drainage System (UDS) with an estimated budget of Rs 6 lakh and will call for tenders to construct new CC roads leading to the apartments. Corporator Anjaneyulu, YSRCP leaders Prasad, Thulasi and others were present.