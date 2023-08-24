MCT slaps Rs 5k fine on RTC for setting fire to garbage

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) authorities on Wednesday fined the state run APSRTC for violating health and sanitation norms and also causing environment pollution and fined Rs 5,000 for setting fire to the garbage accumulated in the central bus station premises.

The RTC health workers on Tuesday set fire to the huge dump of garbage in the bus station premises which burnt till the Corporation sanitary field staff put-off in the early hours of Wednesday, pumping water from the municipal tanker brought to the bus station to extinguish the fire.

After extinguishing the fire, the leftover garbage was removed by the Corporation sanitary workers. The leaping flames and thick smoke emanated from the fire drew the attention of passengers and also passersby.

Corporation Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh said that stringent action will be taken on anyone found violating norms in the disposal of garbage and burning them in public places like RTC bus station where huge numbers of people visit, is strictly prohibited as it is hazardous to public health. He said on the directions of Municipal Commissioner D Haritha, a fine of Rs 5,000 was levied on the RTC, Tirupati and a notice was also issued to them seeking explanation on garbage burning.