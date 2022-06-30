MEPZ team impressed by infra facilities in Sri City

Tirupati: A 25-member team of officials of Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), headed by Dr MK Shanmuga Sundaram, Development Commissioner (DC) visited Sri City on Wednesday.

The team included, among others Alex Paul Menon, Joint Development Commissioner, Balasubramanian, Deputy Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner (Customs), and T V Suresh, specified officers.

The intent of their visit was to see firsthand world-class industrial infrastructure and to witness Sri City's expansion. During the briefing, they all paid close attention and asked questions about various topics, such as SEZ unit performance, connectivity to ports, logistics and flow of goods between DTZ and SEZ, and so on.

Sri City President (Operations) Satish Kamat extended a warm welcome and explained to the guests about Sri City's existing world-class infrastructure, connectivity, distinctive features, commercial possibilities, and elements that contribute to the ease of doing business, etc., Sri City founder and Managing Director Ravindra Sanna Reddy presided over the briefing session and answered visitors' questions on Sri City's unique land acquisition approach, thriving sustainable industrial ecosystem that supports numerous manufacturing sectors, and so on. Commenting on the visit of team from Madras Export Processing Zone, he said, "We feel honoured to have the MEPZ team, and their observations and suggestions will be very useful for further improving the systems in Sri City to invite more and more industries."

Thanking Ravindra Sannareddy for arranging the visit at a short notice, Dr M K Shanmuga Sundaram said that the entire delegation was totally enthralled with the excellent infrastructure and business friendly atmosphere at the mega industrial park, which is a shining example of a significant industrial infrastructure development project in the nation.

Later, the visitors toured the industrial area and witnessed the facilities and the bustling business activities. They visited the manufacturing facilities of Rockworth, Hunter Douglas and Everton.

Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), a special economic zone in Chennai, was established in 1984 to promote foreign direct investment, increase foreign exchange earnings, and create more job opportunities in the region. It is one of the seven export processing zones established by the Central government in the country.

Sri City specified officer Madhubabu and assistant to DC Satyanarayana Rao were also present.