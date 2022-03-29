Metlotsavam observed at Alipiri

Tirupati: On the eve of saint poet Tallpaka Annamacharya's 519th death anniversary, Metlotsavam was observed in a grand manner at Alipiri on Monday.

About a thousand artists including Annamacharya Project, Hindu Dharma Prachar Parishad and Dasa Sahitya project artists, members of Bhajan troupes and devotees, who took part in the Utsavam, trekked the hills to reach Tirumala on foot, performing bhajans, singing devotional songs to the accompaniment of traditional music. They will attend the anniversary

to be inaugurated in Tirumala on Tuesday. Ahobila Mutt 46th Jeeyar Sri Rangnatha Yatheendra Mahadesigan, who will be the chief guest, will render Augrabashanam while series of devotional programme including Sapthagiri Sangeetha Goshtiganam will be held to mark the commencement of four-day Vardhanthi to be observed in Tirupati and Tallapaka, the birthplace of Annamayya in Kadapa district. TTD Joint Executive Officer commenced the divine trekking by performing Metla puja. JEO and others who spoke recalled the outstanding contribution of Annamaya to promote Bhakti through his 32,000 songs penned in a lucid manner in Telugu to enable even the illiterate know the essence and philosophy of songs emphasising unflinched devotion and social equality. The artists of TTD projects staged various cultural programmes

including group singing of select Keerthanas of Annamayya. TTD All Projects Officer Vijayasaradhi, senior official Vibhishana Sarma, Research Assistant Dr Lata and Annamacharya successors Tallapaka Hari Narayanacharyulu were present.