Just In
MLA M Shahjahan Basha inspects govt hospital
Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA M Shahjahan Basha made a surprise inspection of district government hospital on Thursday. He interacted with the patients and enquired about their health condition and facilities being provided in the hospital. They informed him that sanitation is not proper, inadequate drinking water supply and others. Responding immediately, the MLA ordered the hospital superintendent to solve the problems at the earliest.
Later, Shahjahan paid a courtesy visit to former municipal chairman Mujeeb Hussain at his residence.
Meanwhile, sanitation staff told MLA Shahjahan Basha that they were getting salary for the last five months and also there is shortage of workers. The MLA assured them that that he will speak with the officials concerned.