MLA Nani slams former MLA Chevireddy for false allegations

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani, in a press meet held at Tirupati Press Club on Friday, lashed out at YSRCP leader and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and politicising sensitive issues for personal gain. Addressing the recent controversy surrounding a minor girl, Nani highlighted the baseless claims and unethical behaviour exhibited by Bhaskar Reddy.

Nani stated that the police had registered a case under the POCSO Act on November 5, even before the girl’s father filed a complaint. He questioned Bhaskar Reddy’s role in creating a media frenzy over the incident, alleging that the YSRCP leader manipulated the situation to gain political mileage.

The MLA criticised the use of hospital photos for social media propaganda, calling it unethical and insensitive. “Your party members circulated photos of the minor girl receiving treatment in the Pileru Government Hospital. Is this how you handle such delicate matters?” he questioned.

He further pointed out that Tirupati District SP L Subba Rayudu had clarified on November 4 that no untoward incidents had occurred in the Yalamanda case and that the police were investigating all angles. Despite this, Bhaskar Reddy’s supporters continued to stir unrest online. Highlighting the provisions of the POCSO Act, Nani reminded Bhaskar Reddy that revealing the identities of victims or their parents is a violation of the law.