Modi Birthday Celebrations: Seva Sapthaham in Tirupati concludes

Tirupati: The week-long 'Seva Sapthaham,' social service programmes organised by BJP district unit on occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi birthday came to end with blood donation, distribution of dresses and Annadanam to poor here on Sunday.

Leaders including party spokespersons G Bhanuprakadh Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas and activists numbering 70 donated blood in the blood donation camp held in party office here.

Annadanam programme was organised by Srikalahasthi Devasthanam former chairman Kola Ananda Kumar near Renigunta. Seva Sapthaham convener Muni Subramanyam also spoke.