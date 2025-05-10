Monitor crowd situation through CC cameras: Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged the officials to ensure smooth flow of devotees and comfortable darshan of Goddess Gangamma.

The commissioner along with various department officials on Friday visited Tatayyagunta Gangamma temple to inspect the arrangements made for darshan, pongallu and traffic management in the marketplace.

She said as the devotees rush will be very high on from 12th onwards the officials should ensure adequate arrangements to cope with the rush. She wanted close monitoring of the crowd situation through CC cameras on the round the clock basis. She said to take required steps to avoid any inconvenience that devotees might face for darshan. She also asked for effective traffic management to avoid any traffic jam.

SE Syam Sundar, DSPs Bhakthavatsalam, Ramakrishnamachari, ME Thulasi Kumar, RO Sethu Madhav, EO Jaya Kumar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ACP Balaji were present.