  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

MP asks UGC chief to release Rs 1.51cr to SPMVV

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy submitting a letter to UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar in New Delhi on Friday
x

Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy submitting a letter to UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar in New Delhi on Friday

Highlights

MP Dr M Gurumoorthy met UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar in New Delhi on Friday and requested him to release pending amount of Rs 1.51 crore to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam immediately.

Tirupati: MP Dr M Gurumoorthy met UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar in New Delhi on Friday and requested him to release pending amount of Rs 1.51 crore to Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam immediately. He said the only women’s university in the State is yet to receive 12th plan grant from the UGC.

The MP further stated that AP has four farm universities – SV Veterinary University; Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural university, Guntur; Dr YSR Horticulture University, Venkataramanna Gudem; and AP Fisheries university, Narasapuram.

These universities have implemented revised UGC pay scales 2016 with effect from January 1, 2016.

But, the arrears for the period from January 1, 2016 to March 31, 2019 are yet to be paid for which 50 per cent share of the Central government has to be released by Union Finance department through Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) whereas for other traditional universities in AP money has to be released by union ministry for Human Resource Development which has to be looked into.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X