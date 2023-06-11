Multi trade expo begins at Tirupati Shilparamam

Tirupati: The two-day multi-trade Expo– 2023 being organised by JCOM of JCI Tirupati was inaugurated at Shilparamam on Saturday. MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam, TTD Trust Board member Pokala Ashok Kumar, JCI Zone 4 JCOM chairman Mangesh and JCI national director NB Harshavardhan Reddy took part in the inaugural programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Cipai Subramanyam and Ashok Kumar said that every visitor to the expo will be given a gift and lucky dip will be drawn once in every two hours and the winners will be presented with silver coins and other prizes.

The participating businessmen in the expo are giving various offers to the customers.