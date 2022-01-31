Municipal Corporation of Tirupati sets up thermocol recycling unit in Tukivakam village

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has at last found a way for the disposal of thermocol waste including the discarded thermocol boxes, sheets and other packing items made of thermocol for improving the upkeep of the city. Thermocol is being used by every business establishments, manufacturers and others for packing fragile items like glass materials, watches, electronic devices such as TV, computers, fridge, washing machines, fancy goods and other wide range of items which in turn naturally resulting in increase of the discarded thermocol based packing materials more so in towns and cities.

Particularly, in the fast-growing pilgrim city, the discarded thermocol accumulating day by day posing a major problem to the civic body in handling the ever growing waste materials of thermocol. Against this backdrop, MCT to address the issue set up a recycling unit which is being run by a Bengaluru-based firm MM Enterprises in the municipal waste management complex located in Tukivakam village near the city. MM Enterprises Promoter Madhu said that after receiving the thermocol waste from the Corporation waste management wing, it will be melted and made into blocks for sending them to the factories in other states, which are engaged in reuse of the thermocol waste.

Speaking to The Hans India, MCT Deputy Commissioner Chandramouliswar Reddy said with the setting up of the unit, the handling of thermocol waste was made easy, helping the corporation for effective disposal of the waste to make the city clean and tidy.

"The thermocol melting unit not occupying much space and also no other expenses for maintaining it as it was taken care of by the contract entrepreneur who in fact paying as nominal amount for allowing the unit in our premises,'' he said beamingly revealing the success of the unit in dealing with thermocol waste.

