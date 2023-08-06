My goal is to bring Godavari waters to Seema: Naidu

Srikalahasti: Making it clear that his sole aim is to bring the Godavari waters to Rayalaseema region, the TDP supremo and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that he laid the foundation for development of the region on the lines of Hyderabad. In a roadshow at Srikalahasti, he fondly recalled that whenever he visits this area, who immediately comes to his mind is former minister Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy saying that he was a classic example for ethical politics.

“Why do some leaders and officers get unnerved when I talk about psycho-politics,” Naidu asked.

Pointing out that he is visiting Srikalahasti as part of his ‘Yudha Bheri’ programme, Chandrababu said that the country is today witnessing wars for water. That is the importance of water, he added.

Stating that the TDP has the history of completing major projects like Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari and Handri-Neeva, Naidu said that this government was unable to supply water even to canals. Immediately after the TDP forms the next government, the Godavari waters will be supplied to this area to meet the drinking and irrigation water needs of the people of the region, he said.

“Despite all the troubles being created by this government, I will continue my fight for the Telugu people and will make the Telugu community as number one in the world, he asserted.

Maintaining that the Kurukshetra war has started in the state, he said that it is a fight for justice and the Kauravas should be defeated in this war.

He asked all those who are in the YSRCP, who want the state to be progressed should immediately desert the party and join hands with the TDP. The prices of all the essentials are not within the reach of common man which was the reason as to why he announced ‘Super Six’ which will be implemented once the TDP is back in power. TDP Srikalahasti in-charge Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, former union minister Panabaka Lakshmi and others were present.