Naidu is creating fear psychosis, alleges Jagan

Nellore: Former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy warned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu that he would have to face dire consequences if he continued the same vindictive attitude towards YSRCP leaders.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was here for a meeting with former Macharla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy who is lodged in central jail as a remanded prisoner. Speaking to reporters outside the jail after the visit, the YSRCP chief accused Chandrababu Naidu of creating a fear psychosis among people who did not vote for him.

He also charged that people who did not vote for TDP were being targetted across the state with their assets being destroyed, apart from physical attacks and false cases. “Across the state, just because some people did not vote for the TDP and Naidu, their properties are being destroyed and false cases are being filed. They (ruling party cadres) are beating up their opponents (YSRCP supporters) and filing cases against the victims,” he alleged.

Ramakrishna Reddy is in jail for allegedly attacking a police inspector at Karampudi village on May 14. He was also booked for smashing an EVM in Macherla Assembly constituency on polling day (May 13).

The YSRCP chief alleged that the statues of late YS Rajasekhar Reddy were being damaged.

Noting that the politics of creating a fear psychosis will not take TDP far in the long term, he compared the present government in the state with the erstwhile YSRCP government which he had led and asserted his government did not discriminate against anybody.

He claimed that “the YSRCP lost after doing good to people. It lost because of the deceptive promises of Naidu. People got swayed....”

Instead of allegedly focusing on creating a fear psychosis, Jagan Mohan Reddy advised Naidu to concentrate on delivering the promises he made to people in the run-up to the polls. He said till date Amma Vodi and Rythu Bharosa amounts have not been credited to the beneficiaries.

The former CM alleged that Ramakrishna Reddy was ‘unjustly’ put in jail and claimed an attempt to murder case also has been slapped against the former Macherla MLA. Justifying the smashing of EVM by his party leader, Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Ramakrishna Reddy broke the machine because ‘injustice’ was being done in that polling station.

On May 13, Ramakrishna Reddy barged into a polling station in the constituency and smashed an EVM to the floor and was caught on camera while doing so.

Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that Ramakrishna Reddy was forced to break the EVM as police were not responding to his calls about a sensitive polling booth which was allegedly being manned only by a single home guard. Former ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Ambati Rambabu and others were present.