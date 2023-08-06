Live
- Death of babies sparks tension at Nandyal govt hospital
- Bronze statue of hero Krishna unveiled at Burripalem
- Banaganapalle: Deputy manager of private bank commits suicide
- Kurnool: Students told to stay away from ragging
- 500 cusecs water from Tungabhadra dam released to Anantapur
- Anantapur: Tomato farmers step up vigil after thefts from fields
- Naidu responsible for violence in Punganur
- Naidu murdered democracy: Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Bandh peaceful in Chittoor
- Medical camp evokes good response at Palasa
Madanapalle: Annamayya district YSRCP president and MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy squarely blamed the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the violent incident in Angallu village and also in Punganur during his visit to irrigation projects in Chittoor and Annamayya districts on Friday.
Speaking to the media along with Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha here on Saturday, he wanted the Naidu first to inform the people on the efforts he had made when he was chief minister for completion of Rayalaseema projects before visiting them.
