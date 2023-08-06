  • Menu
Naidu responsible for violence in Punganur

Madanapalle: Annamayya district YSRCP president and MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy squarely blamed the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the violent...

Madanapalle: Annamayya district YSRCP president and MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy squarely blamed the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the violent incident in Angallu village and also in Punganur during his visit to irrigation projects in Chittoor and Annamayya districts on Friday.

Speaking to the media along with Madanapalle MLA Nawaz Basha here on Saturday, he wanted the Naidu first to inform the people on the efforts he had made when he was chief minister for completion of Rayalaseema projects before visiting them.

