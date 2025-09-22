NAMO 3K Yuva Run spreads strong message against drug abuse

Tirupati: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha successfully organised NAMO 3K Yuva Run in Tirupati on Sunday, drawing a massive turnout of enthusiastic participants. The event was held under the theme ‘Say No to Drugs – Build a Strong India, Strong Tirupati’ and witnessed active involvement of youth in large numbers, with the participation of women adding further vibrancy to the occasion.

Speaking at the event, district SP L Subbarayudu issued a stern warning against drug abuse. He said that drugs are not merely harmful substances to body, but a destructive fire that ruins lives. Stressing that addiction leads to loss of education, employment, family, and future, he reminded the gathering that youth are the backbone of the nation and only through health, discipline, and determination can India become stronger. He stressed that saying ‘No’ to drugs is equivalent to saying ‘Yes’ to life.

The SP urged youngsters to turn towards sports, fitness, music, and arts as positive avenues for happiness, while warning that drugs only drag people into darkness. He also appealed to citizens to report any cases of drug abuse immediately to the police, stating that only collective effort by society can curb this menace. To make reporting easier, he announced the launch of a toll-free helpline, 1927.

The programme was attended by SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, TTD Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, BJP state organisational secretary Madhukar, state general secretary Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, Vice President Kola Anand, BJYM state president Sunil Kumar Reddy, Tirupati district president Samanchi Srinivas, youth leader Prudhvi, along with students from various institutions.