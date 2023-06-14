Nandyal: Regularise services of sanitation workers, demands CITU

Nandikotkur (Nandyal): The leaders of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) have demanded the government to regularise the services of sanitation workers working in Nandikotkur municipality.

The union leaders met the Nandikotkur MLA Thoguru Arthur and gave a representation on Tuesday.

Later union leader Raghuram Murthy said that the sanitation workers were leading pathetic lives. They were unable to meet the family needs with the meagre salary.

The sanitation workers were ensuring hygienic conditions but their lives are totally in darkness. The unfortunate thing is despite rendering services for several years the workers are still engaged on contract basis, the union leader pointed out.

He demanded that the government regularise the services of the sanitation workers. If the government failed to concede the just demand, protests will be intensified across the State, he said.

Another leader said that about 49,000 workers were rendering their services in 123 municipalities across the State.

He urged the government to recognise the services of Safai workers by regularising them. Later, the union leaders submitted a representation to the MLA.

The MLA has said that he will take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.