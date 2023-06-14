Live
- Eleven Muslim girls allegedly arrested at Secunderabad Railway Station
- Pawan Kalyan performs Pooja at Annavaram, holds talks with cadre ahead of Varahi yatra
- FTCCI and QCFI sign MoU to drive excellence
- Buy iPhone 14 for Rs 12,000 less on Amazon and Flipkart summer sale
- Dancing sensations Allu Arjun, Sree Leela pairs up together
- Women in Kolar demand loan waiver as per Siddaramaiah’s promise
- Endefo to invest Rs 200 cr in India, eyes 10% wearable market share
- Vijayawada: CM Jagan invited for OBC Maha Sangh convention
- CM KCR lays foundation stone for extension of NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad
- Keerthy Suresh is back with a female oriented film!
Nandyal: Regularise services of sanitation workers, demands CITU
Nandikotkur (Nandyal): The leaders of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) have demanded the government to regularise the services of sanitation...
Nandikotkur (Nandyal): The leaders of Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU) have demanded the government to regularise the services of sanitation workers working in Nandikotkur municipality.
The union leaders met the Nandikotkur MLA Thoguru Arthur and gave a representation on Tuesday.
Later union leader Raghuram Murthy said that the sanitation workers were leading pathetic lives. They were unable to meet the family needs with the meagre salary.
The sanitation workers were ensuring hygienic conditions but their lives are totally in darkness. The unfortunate thing is despite rendering services for several years the workers are still engaged on contract basis, the union leader pointed out.
He demanded that the government regularise the services of the sanitation workers. If the government failed to concede the just demand, protests will be intensified across the State, he said.
Another leader said that about 49,000 workers were rendering their services in 123 municipalities across the State.
He urged the government to recognise the services of Safai workers by regularising them. Later, the union leaders submitted a representation to the MLA.
The MLA has said that he will take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister.