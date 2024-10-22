National launch of WIFI DX at SPMVV on Oct 24

Tirupati: In a significant stride toward empowering women entrepreneurs across India, the national launch of ‘Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI DX) & Training of Trainers (ToT): Empowering Women Entrepreneurs through Digital Transformation’ will take place at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) during October 24 to 26. The event will be held in collaboration with the UN Asian and Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development (UN-APCICT), Republic of Korea.

Disclosing the details to the media here on Monday, SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma said that the WIFI DX initiative is an expansion of Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI), a flagship programme launched in 2016 to promote Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-enabled women entrepreneurship across Asia and the Pacific. SPMVV was identified as the sole centre in India for the Training of Trainers (TOT) to extend training to women entrepreneurs.

In light of the global challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly impacted women-led businesses, the WIFI programme has been revamped to meet the evolving needs of women entrepreneurs. The new version, called WIFI DX, focuses on digital transformation and includes six practical courses designed to address critical areas of modern business such as E-commerce, Digital marketing, Digital financial literacy, Data analytics, Trust and security and Business continuity planning.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the national launch in Tirupati will mark a pivotal moment for women entrepreneurs in India, offering a capacity-building platform for participants to explore digital tools and platforms. The training will focus on two core areas – Foundation course on Women Empowerment through Business Innovation and Digital Transformation – E-Commerce and Digital Marketing. In addition to the courses, two of the training modules will be translated into Telugu to extend the programme’s reach to women in India.