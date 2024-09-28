Live
Navaratri fete from Oct 4
TTD has made elaborate arrangements for organising Navaratri celebrations on a grand scale at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati from October 4 to 12 with Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam on September 29.
As part of the festivities, Goddess Kamakshi will appear in different alankaram every day from October 4 onwards. The Goddess will appear as Sri Adiparashakti on October 5, as Sri Mahalakshmi on October 6, as Mavadi Seva on October 7, as Sri Annapurna Devi on 8, as Durga Devi on 9, as Shri Mahishasura Mardini on October 10, as Sri Saraswati Devi on October 11 and as Sri Siva Parvatula Alankaram on October 12. On the last day of October 12, the Parveta Utsavam will be held in the premises of Sri Abhayahasta Anjaneyaswamy Temple at 6 pm.
The artists of TTD HDPP and Annamacharya Project will present devotional music, Puran Pravachanam, Devi Bhagavatam and Lalitasahasranama recitation programmes.