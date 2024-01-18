Nellore: ‘Court verdict a slap in the face of Chandrababu Naidu’

Nellore : Describing the verdict delivered by Supreme Court Judges Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi was like a ‘slap in the face’ in the Skill Development Corporation scam against former Chief Minister and TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said that the government had acted as per the Constitution in that case.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the AAG said that there was no need to the government for implementing vendetta politics over the issue. He pointed out that it is a naked fact that Chandrababu Naidu looted Rs 371 crore by creating wrong papers against the GO MS No: 4 Skill Development Corporation scam, but made bad propaganda against the government. He further pointed out that if Chandrababu is really innocent in the Rs 371 crore Skill Development scam, then why his advocates failed to argue the case in that manner since the beginning.

Sudhakar Reddy defended the government’s action in following the procedure in the arrest of TDP national president Chandra Naidu, the AAG stressed that there is need to find fault in that incident as DGP-level official pursued the entire procedure. He claimed that due to security reasons, the government had shifted the TDP national president to Rajahmundry central prison amid tight security, following Naidu’s wish to go on byroad instead of helicopter. He stressed that the government had provided all facilities in Sneha Block as per the guidelines and even evacuated others from the block.