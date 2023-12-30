Nellore: Permanent buildings for all departments soon says Kakani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore : The government has decided to construct permanent buildings for all the departments in the coming days, to promote good governance, informed Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy.

On Friday, he inaugurated new Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) building, constructed with Rs 6 crore, along with Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy and NUDA Chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath.

The Minister said that as NUDA has been rendering services in eight constituencies, it was proposed to have permanent buildings with all infrastructure facilities. He appreciated the NUDA chairman of his initiative in constructing permanent building in the interest of the public coming from all constituencies for various purposes.

MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy expressed happiness that NUDA is having a permanent building, since it has been playing a crucial role in the development of the district.

NUDA chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath said with the inspiration of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of effectively implementing development and welfare schemes, he took up the step to have permanent building.

ZP Chairman Anam Arunamma, Mayor P Sravanthi Jayavardhan and others were present.