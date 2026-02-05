Nellore: Police conducts nakabandi

Nellore: Police administration, headed by SP Ajitha Vejenda, organised nakabandi for two days to check anti-social activities and other crimes in the district.

Police inspected 51 lodges and 1,571 vehicles on both State and national highways on Wednesday. The SP said they have collected Rs 73,345 as penalty from several cases including 13 drunk and drive, 27 open drinking, Motor Vehicle Act in the last two days.

She warned of initiating stringent action against those responsible for either resorting to anti-social activities or encouraging such activities.

She urged parents not to permit their minor children to drive two wheelers, which may lead to penalty and sometimes fatal.

She appealed to people to inform nearby police stations if they notice persons roaming under suspicious circumstances in their localities.