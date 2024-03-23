Nellore: TDP alliance will form government says Abdul Azeez

Nellore : Following seat sharing equations, tickets could not be allotted to Jana Sena in Nellore district, stated TDP Nellore Parliament president Abdul Azeez. He urged JSP cadre to strive for fulfilling Pawan Kalyan’s aspirations and for the State’s future.

He participated in a MP and MLA candidates’ introduction programme at JSP office in Nellore on Friday. JSP district chief Manukranth Reddy organised the programme, in which, former Ministers Anam Ramanarayan Reddy and P Narayana, MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and others participated.

Asking people to realise the difference between the candidates of TDP and YSRCP, Abdul Azeez claimed that his party don’t have such persons, who want to get financial benefits through politics. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cancelled Anna canteens, that provide free food to the por. He wondered how a person can, who cannot feed the poor, change the State’s future. He prophesied that people’s government will form after 2024 elections with the alliance and people’s blessings.